Ogan to announce soon who will get his support in Turkish presidential runoff

ISTANBUL, May 16. /TASS/. Sinan Ogan, the Turkish presidential candidate who received slightly more than 5% of the vote and didn’t make it to the runoff, has said he will make up his mind in the next few days about whom of the remaining contenders he will support, he said in televised remarks on Monday.

"In the next one or two days we will wrap up consultations with the leadership of our political group and announce our decision. I’m sure our support will easily decide the winner in the second round," he said.

The 55-year-old politician did not rule out face-to-face negotiations with the runoff rivals, incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Kemal Kilicdaroglu.

"Why not talk? We live in a democratic country, so such meetings and discussions of political issues are quite natural," he said.

Supreme Election Council head Ahmet Yener on Monday said Turkey will hold a runoff on May 28, as none of the presidential hopefuls collected more than 50% of the vote in May 14 elections. Whoever of the two remaining contenders - Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu, who is the Republican People’s Party leader - will muster most votes will become president.

The incumbent president received 49.51% of the votes, and his main challenger 44.88%. Sinan Ogan, who was nominated by the ATA Alliance party, collected 5.17% of the vote.