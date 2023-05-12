Azerbaijan uses drone to attack Armenian positions, wounding two servicemen — statement

YEREVAN, May 12. /TASS/. The Azerbaijani armed forces used an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) near the village of Sotk on Friday morning, two Armenian servicemen were wounded, the Armenian Defense Ministry reported.

"On May 12, at around 10 a.m. (9 a.m. Moscow time), the Azerbaijani Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Sotk using UAVs. Two servicemen of the Armenian Armed Forces were wounded. The health condition of one serviceman is assessed as satisfactory and [that of] the other one is critical," the statement said.

The ministry also reported that as of 10:30 a.m. (9:30 a.m. Moscow time), the situation at the front line is relatively stable.