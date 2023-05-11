Trump says he would meet with Putin to settle Ukrainian conflict

NEW YORK, May 11. /TASS/. Former US President Donald Trump said he would meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky to end the conflict in Ukraine.

"I don’t think in terms of winning and losing. I think in terms of getting it settled so we stop killing all these people," he said during a CNN’s town hall program. Trump explained that if he was president, he would resolve the conflict within 24 hours. "Russians and Ukrainians, I want them to stop dying," the politician said. "And I’ll have that done in 24 hours."

Trump added that he considered Putin to be very smart. However, in former US president’s opinion, "Putin made a mistake" by launching the special military operation.

He also pointed out that it was not the time to consider the Russian president a war criminal. "If you say he’s [Putin] a war criminal, it’s going to be a lot tougher to make a deal to make this thing stopped," Trump said. He also added that it was something that "should be discussed later.".