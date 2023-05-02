Vatican’s 'peace mission' said to involve mediation efforts on Ukraine

VATICAN, May 2. /TASS/. The Vatican’s peace mission mentioned earlier by Pope Francis is part of mediation efforts by the Holy See to help bring an end to the Ukrainian conflict, and the pontiff’s representatives may be sent to both Moscow and Kiev for this purpose, a Vatican official told TASS.

"These could be representatives of the [Vatican] Curia or diplomats," the official said. He recalled that the pope told reporters when traveling from Budapest on April 30 that the initiative was "not yet public." According to the official, the Holy See and Francis have always expressed their willingness to mediate peace, and the pontiff said he was ready to visit both capitals.

In a final Mass as he wrapped up his visit to Budapest on Sunday, the pope called on Hungarians to pray for the Russian and Ukrainian peoples. Later, Francis confirmed that he would be ready to do whatever it takes for a peace settlement. He also mentioned a "postponed" meeting with Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill, saying that this meeting must be held.

Sources in the Russian Orthodox Church said nobody was actively working to make this meeting happen.