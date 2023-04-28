Nearly 400 civilians killed since clashes began in Sudan — doctors' union

CAIRO, April 28. /TASS/. About 400 civilians have been killed since the start of armed clashes between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (special forces), according to the estimantions of the Sudanese doctors' union.

"As a result of armed clashes between the army and special forces in Sudan, 387 civilians were killed and 1,928 civilians were wounded," the TV channel El Sharq quoted the doctors as saying on Friday.

Last night, the parties to the conflict agreed to extend the existing humanitarian ceasefire for another 72 hours. An earlier ceasefire, also for three days, was repeatedly violated by clashes, with each side accusing the other of instigating them.

Some time ago, the army and special forces made mutual accusations of violating the new ceasefire as well. According to Arab TV channels, fighting between the conflicting sides continues in Omdurman and in several northern suburbs of Khartoum. Fierce clashes with the use of heavy weapons are taking place in the Darfur region in the west of the country.

The situation in Sudan escalated amid disagreements between the army chief, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who also heads the ruling Sovereignty Council, and the head of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (known as Hemedti), who is al-Burhan’s deputy on the council.

The main points of contention between the two military organizations pertain to the timeline and methods for unifying the armed forces of Sudan, as well as who should be appointed as commander-in-chief of the army: a career military officer, which is al-Burhan’s preferred option, or an elected civilian president, as Dagalo insists.

On April 15, armed clashes between the rival military factions erupted near a military base in Merowe and in the capital, Khartoum.