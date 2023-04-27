Poland failed to provide any evidence supporting its claims regarding Russian embassy

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. The Polish Prosecutor General’s Office has so far failed to provide any evidence to substantiate its suspicions regarding the Russian embassy that would justify confiscating money from its bank accounts, the embassy told TASS on Thursday.

"We still do not know on what basis the case, which has been underway for more than a year, was initiated. Moreover, throughout the entire period of the investigation, Polish prosecutors have failed to provide any evidence substantiating the absurd suspicions against us, and have not sought any clarifications from the embassy," the diplomatic mission said.

According to Russian diplomats, the Warsaw District Prosecutor’s Office notified the embassy in early March 2023 that all monies from the embassy’s accounts in the Santander Bank, frozen since February 25, 2022, are being treated as evidence and have therefore been transferred to its own accounts "on the basis of Poland’s law against money laundering and financing of terrorism."

When the embassy’s bank accounts were unblocked on March 2, 2023, and the embassy was granted access to its personal account again, the balance was empty. Shortly after, the diplomats "received a letter from the bank, notifying it that the business relationship with the embassy was terminated effective immediately and all its accounts were closed."

The Russian diplomatic mission described the move as "yet another blatant violation" of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.