Biden, Zelensky rule over Europe as it’s unable to resolve its problems — Dodik

BELGRADE, April 27. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky are ruling over Europe as it’s unable to resolve its problems, Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik said at a business conference on Thursday.

"The European Union is facing more and more problems that it cannot solve. There are no leaders in Europe anymore," he said. "Europe allowed itself to be ruled by people outside Europe. It seems today that Europe is ruled by Biden and Zelensky, and no one else. Whatever they say goes."

Dodik said the EU’s bureaucracy in Brussels is strong, making it easy for them to prevent any joint projects with countries in the region and reroute money toward supporting Ukraine to "justify its failures".