MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. The Zaporozhye nuclear power plant will completely switch to Russian standards by 2030, Renat Karchaa, an advisor to Rosenergoatom's CEO, told TASS

"We have quite large-scale plans for modernization and development. At present, the analysis, detailing and preparation of the relevant production processes for the launch [of NPP] are underway. I think the transfer of the Zaporozhye NPP to Russian standards will be completed by 2030," Karchaa said.

The Zaporozhye NPP is the largest in Europe and has a capacity of about 6,000 MW. It used to generate a quarter of all electric power in Ukraine. The Zaporozhye NPP consists of six power units and from 1996 it operated as a detached unit of the Energoatom national nuclear power generating company controlled by Kiev. In March 2022, the Zaporozhye NPP was placed under the Russian army’s control.

Since then, units of the Ukrainian army have periodically shelled both the residential areas of Energodar and the plant’s area, using drones, heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems.

On October 3, 2022, Rosenergoatom established the Zaporozhye NPP Operating Organization company, and on October 5, by decree of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Zaporozhye NPP facilities were taken into Russian federal ownership. Three days later, on behalf of the head of state, the government created the federal state unitary enterprise "Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant" with its head office in Moscow.