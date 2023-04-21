Sudan’s RSF ready to open airports for evacuation of foreign nationals

CAIRO, April 22. /TASS/. Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF) are ready to partially open the airports that they control for the evacuation of foreign nationals from the country, the RSF said in a statement on Twitter.

"The Rapid Support Forces declare their readiness to partially open all of Sudan’s airports to air traffic so that our fraternal and friendly nations can safely evacuate their citizens who wish to leave the country," the statement reads.

According to the RSF, the initiative is part of the 72-hour humanitarian ceasefire that took effect on Friday morning.

On Thursday, the Rapid Support Forces agreed to a ceasefire with the Sudanese army for the Eid al-Fitr holiday, mediated by Egypt, the UAE and Saudi Arabia. However, clashes between the army and the RSF continued on Friday, as follows from reports by Arab television channels. The sides are accusing each other of attacks on Khartoum’s residential quarters.

The situation in Sudan has escalated over disagreements between the army’s commander, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who also heads the Sovereign Council, and RSF chief Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, who is his deputy in the council. On April 15, clashes erupted near a military base in the cities of Merowa and the country’s capital of Khartoum. According to the Sudanese Health Ministry, more than 600 people have died as a result of the fighting. Meanwhile, the Sudan Doctors Committee puts the number of victims at more than 200. According to the committee, over 1,000 have been wounded and more than 3,300 had to flee their homes.