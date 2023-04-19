Seoul’s sending weapons to Kiev would imply its involvement in conflict, Kremlin warns

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. South Korea’s weapons supplies to Ukraine would mean that Seoul is somehow involved in the conflict, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

"Certainly, any weapons supplies would imply a certain involvement in this conflict," he said, commenting on Seoul’s potential weapons deliveries to Kiev.

According to Peskov, South Korea has taken quite a hostile position toward Russia regarding the situation in Ukraine, and the announcement about potential arms supplies is a continuation of that policy.

"There is nothing brand new here. Both in terms of sanctions and other things, regretfully. Seoul has taken quite an unfriendly position in this story. And this is a continuation. Naturally, attempts will be made to drag increasingly more countries directly into this conflict," he added.

South Korea’s President Yoon Suk-yeol, in an interview with Reuters published earlier on Wednesday, did not rule out that Seoul might agree to supply weapons to Ukraine, if there was a serious threat to its population or if the laws of war were flagrantly violated.