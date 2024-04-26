Over 50 Palestinians killed in Gaza Strip over past day — enclave’s health ministry

CAIRO, April 26. /TASS/. At least 51 civilians died in the Gaza Strip as a result of Israeli attacks during the past day, Gaza’s health ministry said.

According to the ministry’s post on its Telegram channel, the death toll from Israel’s strikes on the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the current escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in early October 2023 has climbed to 34,356, with nearly 77,400 people being wounded.

It also said that medics and rescuers are failing to reach many people under the rubble.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 after militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion on Israeli territory, killing many Israeli kibbutz residents living near the Gaza border and abducting more than 240 Israelis, including women, children and the elderly. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria, as well as a ground operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank.