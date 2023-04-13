Humanitarian aid convoy to head to Donbass from France — SOS Donbass association

PARIS, April 13. /TASS/. A humanitarian convoy with aid from volunteers from four European Union countries will head to Donbass from the city of Pau in France’s southwest, the head of the SOS Donbass association, Anna Novikova, told TASS on Thursday.

"The convoy will leave from France. Volunteers from Spain have already delivered their cargo to us; then we ourselves will add to it in Belgium and Germany. We will start from Pau, pass through Toulouse, Clermont-Ferrand [central part] and some other cities, and then arrive in Paris. Where it goes after Belgium and Germany is being kept under wraps for security reasons," Novikova said.

According to her, the association is readying the documents necessary for the cargo to clear customs and maintains contact with Russian embassies in the states the convoy will pass through. "We also communicate with the Russian Emergencies Ministry and other agencies to be able to enter Donbass and distribute aid to people and associations waiting for us," she said.

This is not the first initiative the organization has put together in support of Donbass. Namely, SOS Donbass organized a rally against arms supplies to Ukraine at NATO’s headquarters in Brussels. About 60 activists from Belgium, France, Germany, Spain, and Italy, as well as natives of Russia and Ukraine living in the EU, took part.