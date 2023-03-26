Voter turnout at Turkmenistan’s parliamentary elections reaches 91.12% — CEC

ASHGABAT, March 26. /TASS/. The voter turnout at Sunday’s parliamentary elections in Turkmenistan was 91.12% when polling stations closed at 7:00 p.m. local time (5:00 p.m. Moscow time), the country’s Central Election Commission (CEC) said.

"A total of 91.12% of voters had cast their votes by 7:00 p.m.," it said.

Meanwhile, voting continues at 42 polling stations at Turkmenistan’s diplomatic missions abroad.

Turkmenistan has 3,496,475 eligible voters. As many as 258 candidates are vying for 125 seats in the country’s parliament.

Along with parliamentary polls, elections to local legislatures and self-governments were held on Sunday.