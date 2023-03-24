Nord Stream 2 AG to take part in lifting item found near pipeline — Danish Energy Agency

STOCKHOLM, March 24. /TASS/. Nord Stream 2 AG, a Swiss-based operator of the gas pipeline, notified that it accepts the invitation to take part in lifting an item found recently near the Nord Stream 2, the Danish Energy Agency tweeted on Friday.

"Nord Stream 2 AG notified the Danish Energy Agency on Friday that it accepts the invitation to participate in the operation of lifting the item found near the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline," the Agency said.

On Thursday, the Agency posted a press release on its website about the invitation for Nord Stream 2 AG to take part in lifting the object found near the pipeline and the photo of the discovered item. This is presumably a smoke float.

"It remains the assessment that the observed object does not pose an immediate safety risk," the Danish Energy Agency told TASS, without making any other comments.