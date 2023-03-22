Third-world countries look at Russian-Chinese partnership with hope — Lebanese politician

BEIRUT, March 23. /TASS/. Russian and Chinese presidents Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping opened a new page in the strategic partnership and brought hope into the hearts of Arab peoples that are resisting neocolonialism, Lebanese Communist Party General Secretary Hanna Gharib told TASS on Wednesday.

"The Arabs, like other peoples in the third-world countries, see the joint actions of the two great powers, who have proposed an alternative multipolar system, as a guarantee of their stable and independent development in the 21st century," he said. "We are talking about the beginning of a new phase, when developing states are given a real chance to free themselves from the domination of transnational corporations and use natural resources at their discretion."

According to the politician, "the new world order makes it possible to choose an independent path of development, without the presence of US military bases on their territory."

"While in the third-world countries the Russian-Chinese summit in Moscow aroused heightened interest, in the West they tried to present it as a threat to the so-called liberal world order," he said. "A provocation was undertaken to tarnish the reputation of Russian President Vladimir Putin by issuing a warrant for his arrest by the International Criminal Court on the ridiculous charge of 'illegal deportation' of Ukrainian children."

According to Gharib, "this affair is absolutely futile and testifies to only one thing: the complete political bankruptcy of the US and the West." "All the efforts they have made to isolate Russia on the international stage because of the conflict in Ukraine have failed," the LCP leader said. "On the contrary, the consistent course of the Russian Federation in defense of its legitimate interests in the face of NATO expansion aroused the respect and sympathy of freedom-loving peoples."

Xi Jinping made a state visit to Russia on March 20-22, his first foreign trip after re-election as Chinese president. On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the president of China talked one-on-one for about 4 1/2 hours, and on Tuesday Xi Jinping spent about 6 hours at talks of various formats in the Kremlin. Following the visit, the leaders of the countries signed two statements. Putin and Xi Jinping called the meeting a success.