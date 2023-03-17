US did not seek Russia’s apologies over drone incident — Pentagon

WASHINGTON, March 17. /TASS/. The United States did not ask Russia to apologize over this week's drone incident in the Black Sea, Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder has told reporters.

"No, we did not ask for an apology. Again, our focus was on highlighting the fact we've made very clear publicly and privately that the United States will continue to fly and operate in international airspace in accordance with international law," he said.

The US Air Force unmanned aerial vehicle MQ-9 Reaper crashed into international waters of the Black Sea on March 14. The Russian Defense Ministry said the drone was flying toward the Russian border and its transponders were turned off. The aircraft entered "the area where temporary airspace rules were established for the purpose of conducting a special military operation," according to the ministry. The ministry said the drone went out of control due to quick maneuvering and subsequently crashed, while Russian fighter jets that escorted the drone didn’t engage their weapons and didn’t come in any contact with the UAV.

According to the US version of events, a pair of Russian Su-27 aircraft intercepted the MQ-9 while it was on a recon mission and dumped their fuel several times toward the drone. Ultimately one of the jets hit the propeller of the drone, prompting its crash.