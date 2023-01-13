Russia, UN discuss measures to unblock Russian exports — MFA

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin has held phone talks with Rebeca Grynspan, secretary-general of United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, to discuss issues related to the implementation of the UN memorandum for the promotion of US fertilizers and agricultural commodities in the world market, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

"The sides continued the discussion of issues related to the implementation of the UN memorandum for the promotion of US fertilizers and agricultural commodities in the world market. Special attention was given to the real exemption of Russian agricultural commodities from the unilateral anti-Russian sanctions, the reinstatement of bank settlements, the normalization of transport logistics and freight insurance," the statement said.

Vershinin also said the agreements reached in Istanbul on July 22, 2022 are interrelated and should be implemented at the same time and efficiently.

The agreements on the export of Ukrainian grain were reached on in Istanbul on July 22, 2022 for the duration of 120 days. They were extended for another 120 days in November. Russia and the UN also signed a memorandum where the UN committed to removing restrictions on Russian agricultural exports and fertilizers to the world market.