Ukraine’s defense minister says country is in effect member of NATO

LONDON, January 13. /TASS/. Ukraine’s Defense Minister Alexey Reznikov said in an interview released on Friday that he believes the country is a NATO member in all but name.

"Ukraine as a country, and the armed forces of Ukraine, became member of NATO. De facto, not de jure. Because we have weaponry, and the understanding of how to use it," he said in an interview with the BBC.

Reznikov disagreed that his comments could be seen as controversial by Russia and NATO.

"Why controversial? It's true. It's a fact," Reznikov said. "I'm sure that in the near future, we'll become member of NATO, de jure."

The minister said he was sure Ukraine will ultimately receive long-sought Western weapons including tanks and fighter jets, rejecting concerns that would escalate the conflict.

"This concern about the next level of escalation, for me, is some kind of protocol," Reznikov said.