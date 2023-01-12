Thailand to offer voluntary coronavirus vaccinations for foreign tourists — official

BANGKOK, January 12. /TASS/. Thai authorities plan to offer foreign tourists fee-based vaccinations against coronavirus, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health of Thailand Anutin Charnvirakul said at a relevant committee meeting.

Voluntary vaccination of foreigners against the coronavirus "for an appropriate fee" will be performed in several medical institutions in Bangkok and in Chiang Mai, Phuket, and in the Chonburi Province, the official said. "Vaccines will be procured by the government of the Kingdom," Charnvirakul noted.

"Providing the vaccine to foreign tourists will not affect its availability for Thai citizens," he noted.

At the same time, the Ministry of Public Health did not detail the timeframe for implementation of the initiative, the immunization fee or the vaccines intended to be used.

On October 1, 2022, Thailand lifted all entry restrictions as well as the state of emergency which was introduced due to the coronavirus pandemic and the tourism sector began to recover more actively.