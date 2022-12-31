First vessel with Russian fertilizers for Africa arrives in Mozambique

PRETORIA, December 31. /TASS/. The MV Greenwich vessel with the first batch of Russian fertilizers for Africa entered the waters of Mozambique’s port of Beira on Saturday, a source in the port’s monitoring service told TASS.

"The Greenwich cargo vessel has arrived and is at anchorage," the source said. According to him, the vessel carries 20,000 tons of fertilizers belonging to Russia’s Uralchem-Uralkali company.

The Russian Embassy in Mozambique told TASS that the vessel would remain at anchorage awaiting unloading which, according to the port’s technical schedule, won’t occur earlier than February 1.

MV Greenwich, a vessel chartered by the World Food Programme (WFP), left the Netherlands on November 29, carrying 20,000 metric tons of Russian fertilizers. The humanitarian cargo is destined for Malawi via Mozambique. It will be the first of a series of shipments of fertilizer destined for a number of other countries on the African continent in the coming months.