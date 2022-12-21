UAE suggests world to need dialogue, integration in coming decades, says envoy

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) suggests that the world will need dialogue and integration in the coming decades, the country’s Ambassador to the Russian Federation Mohammed Ahmed Al Jaber said in an interview with TASS.

"At the end of the day the UAE believes that the world can no longer endure the burden of dissent and confrontation, and that the world will need more communication, integration and cooperation in the areas of policy, economy, technology, healthcare and food security in the coming decades," he said.

"The UAE’s policy is characterized by balance, dynamism, clarity, and transparency, as well as a commitment to international law and respect for the sovereignty of other states," the diplomat said, adding that "such a policy has enabled the UAE to strengthen its place in the international arena, making it a reliable political and economic partner," he noted.

"In its foreign policy the UAE stresses the importance of communication and dialogue for fortifying and developing efficient international ties serving its national interests," the ambassador said. "By focusing on establishing an international dialogue, cooperation and building bridges between peoples, the UAE is striving to provide innovative and long-term solutions to existing challenges that the global community is facing," he concluded.