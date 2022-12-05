Moldova’s Interior Ministry reports unexploded projectile near Ukrainian border

CHISINAU, December 5. /TASS/. A live projectile has been found in northern Moldova near the border with Ukraine, the republic’s Interior Ministry reported on Monday.

"Recently, a projectile was discovered in a garden near the city of Briceni. The explosive object was found by a border police patrol unit," the agency’s press service said.

The Interior Ministry thinks that the projectile fell during the strikes on Ukrainian territory on Monday. The site has been cordoned off and minesweepers have been called in.

In October, projectile fragments fell in Moldova’s Naslavcea settlement. Following the incident, a protest was expressed to the Russian Ambassador to Chisinau and an employee of the diplomatic mission was expelled.