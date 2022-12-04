Turkey to continue efforts to organize Russia-Ukraine talks — presidential spokesman

ANKARA, December 4. /TASS/. Turkey will continue efforts in a bid to organize talks between Russia and Ukraine on the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Sunday.

"Taking into account the current situation, it [the talks] is unlikely to happen immediately, but we think that it is possible and will continue to work on this matter," he said in an interview with the Qatar-based Al Jazeera television channel.

According to Kalin, Turkey maintains close relations with both Russia and Ukraine and is not interested in the continuation of the conflict in Ukraine. "On the contrary, we tell everyone that regional peace and stability will meet everyone’s interests, so, let us look for a solution. And we will continue to act in this direction," he stressed.