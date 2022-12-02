Zaporozhye NPP undergoes active repair work after Ukrainian shelling — politician

MELITOPOL, December 2. /TASS/. Active repair work is underway at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant to restore infrastructure taken out of action as a result of Ukrainian shelling, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the 'We Are Together with Russia’ movement, told TASS on Friday.

"Repairs are going on actively. It was decided to start restoring what was damaged after shelling, direct hits, fires. Now there are active repair works. Literally last evening I got in touch [with the people who repair the plant], people are in the right mood, they are working, waiting for the end of the work to restart it all," he said, without specifying the time frame for the completion of the work.

On November 25, Renat Karchaa, an adviser to the head of the Rosenergoatom concern, told TASS about the start of the work to restore the open switchgear at the Zaporozhye thermal power station to create a backup power source for the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.

The Zaporozhye nuke plant is the largest one currently operating in Europe. Russia took control of the facility on February 28, during the first days of its special military operation in Ukraine. Since then, the Ukrainian armed forces have periodically shelled both the residential areas of Energodar and the territory of the nuclear plant, using heavy and rocket artillery, and made several attempts to seize the plant.