EU leaders to discuss Ukraine, energy infrastructure protection during October 6-7 summit

BRUSSELS, October 2. /TASS/. Leaders of the 27 EU states will discuss further military and financial aid for Ukraine during the upcoming October 6-7 informal summit in Prague, European Council President Charles Michel said in a letter, sent to the EU leaders ahead of the meeting.

"At our meeting we will discuss how to continue providing strong economic, military, political and financial support to Ukraine for as long as it takes," Michel said.

The EU will continue to tighten its sanctions against Russia, introduced over the conflict in Ukraine, Michel added.

"We will continue to strengthen our restrictive measures to further increase pressure on Russia to end its war," the official said.

The EU leaders will also discuss how to protect the critical infrastructure after the sabotage at the Nord Stream gas pipelines.

"We will also examine how best to protect our critical infrastructure," Michel said.