US’ position on Snowden unchanged: he must stand trial in US — Department of State

WASHINGTON, September 26. /TASS/. The United States thinks that despite his Russian citizenship, former CIA employee Edward Snowden is a US national and must return to the country to face justice, US Department of State Spokesperson Ned Price said on Monday.

"Our position hasn't changed. Mr. Snowden should return to the United States where he should face justice as any other American citizen would," he said. "Perhaps the only thing that has changed is that as a result of his Russian citizenship, apparently now he may well be conscripted (to the Russian army)."

Snowden’s US passport was annulled in 2013, but the White House explained back then that it was a routine legal procedure following the issuance of an arrest warrant and his status of citizenship was unchanged.

It was reported earlier on Monday that Snowden has been granted Russian citizenship by a presidential decree.

In 2013, Snowden leaked information on the methods of electronic surveillance by US intelligence services, including illegally wiretapping foreign leaders. Fleeing from prosecution, Snowden sent requests for asylum to some countries, including Russia. On August 1, 2014, he received a Russian residence permit.

In the United States, Snowden is charged with two counts of violating the Espionage Act. He may face up to ten years in prison on each of the counts. The US authorities have repeatedly stated that they consider Snowden a traitor who caused grave damage to national security.

Snowden’s attorney, Anatoly Kucherena, said on Monday that his client, as a Russian citizen, cannot be called up within the ongoing partial mobilization. "He cannot be called up because, under Russian laws, he has never served in the Russian army and is not a reservist," he explained.