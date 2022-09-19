Development of partnership with China is Russia’s unconditional priority — security chief

NANPING /China/, September 19. /TASS/. Moscow considers the development of its strategic partnership with Beijing an unconditional priority, and this course is not subject to external influence, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev said on Monday at Russian-Chinese consultations on strategic stability with Yang Jiechi, member of the Politburo of China’s Central Committee of the Communist Party.

"The course to develop a strategic partnership with China is an unconditional priority of Russia's foreign policy, it enjoys broad support of the peoples of the two countries, it is based on deep mutual trust, and therefore is not subject to external influence," he stressed.

Patrushev continued that this attitude has been confirmed on the top level several times, including at the meeting of President Vladimir Putin with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Samarkand a few days ago.