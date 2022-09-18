Le Pen slams France’s participation in anti-Russian sanctions as geopolitical mistake

PARIS, September 18. /TASS/. Marine Le Pen, the leader of the National Rally faction in the lower house of France’s parliament, has slammed Paris’ participation in the anti-Russian sanctions as a geopolitical mistake.

"France has made a geopolitical mistake by taking part in the inapt and ill-considered sanctions against Russia," she said at a party conference on Sunday.

According to Le Pen, the European Union’s policy is becoming "imperial." "Brussels’ dangerous and belligerent position is being more and more repelled by those forces in the member countries who give priority to national interests," she said, adding that this tendency is being seen in the moods of voters in Sweden, Italy, and the Netherlands. She recalled that in the June elections in France her party has won seats in 80 constituencies. "It was our biggest success in the 50 years of the party’s existence," she stressed.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in response to a request for help by the heads of the Donbass republics. He stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories, but aimed to demilitarize and denazify the country. After that, the United States, the European Union, and the United Kingdom imposed large-scale sanctions against Russian individuals and legal entities. Apart from that, Western countries intensified weapons supplies to Kiev.