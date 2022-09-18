Situation on Kyrgyz-Tajik border sees tendency towards stabilization - security committee

BISHKEK, September 18./TASS. BISHKEK, September 18. /TASS/. The situation on Kyrgyzstan's border with Tajikistan is gradually normalizing, the press center of the Kyrgyz State Committee for National Security said on Sunday.

"As of 14:00 (11:00 Moscow time - TASS) on September 18 of this year, the situation on the border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan remains calm, with a tendency towards stabilization," it said in a release.

No attempts of "escalation, no shots were reported", the press center said. "The parties abide by the agreements on a ceasefire and the withdrawal of relevant forces, work on this track continues," it stressed.

The sides’ commissions for the settlement "carry out joint work to de-escalate the situation in the border area and scale down tensions between the two states, the security committee said.

Tensions rose on the Tajik-Kyrgyz border on September 14. According to Bishkek, Tajik border guards crossed the border in the Bulak-Bashy area of Kyrgyzstan’s Batken Region on Wednesday and "took up combat positions." In response to Kyrgyz troops’ demand to leave the territory, Tajik border guards opened fire and a shootout ensued. Armed clashes later took place in the Kak-Sai and Pasky-Aryk areas of the Batken Region. Shoutout ceased later that evening. On September 17, the border guard service of Kyrgyzstan for the first time reported the shelling of the Osh Region. According to updated reports, 36 people were killed and 134 were injured on the side of Kyrgyzstan. Kyrgyz authorities have evacuated about 140,000 people. A state of emergency was declared in the Batken Region.