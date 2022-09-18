UN ready to help Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan in resolving border issues — spokesperson

UNITED NATIONS, September 18. /TASS/. The United Nations is ready to help in resolving the situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border if both sides request assistance, and calls upon both sides to work on a ceasefire, the office of the spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General said.

"The Secretary-General calls on the leadership of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Tajikistan to engage in dialogue for a lasting ceasefire. Both sides should take full advantage of the existing mechanisms on the ground to defuse tensions," Spokesman for the Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

"The United Nations stands ready to assist in identifying a sustainable solution to the border disputes, if requested by the sides," the statement says.

Tensions on the border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan escalated on September 14. According to the Kyrgyz side, Tajik border guards on Wednesday had entered the border area near Bulak-Bashy, the Batken district of the Batken region of Kyrgyzstan and "took combat positions." In response to the demand for leaving the territory, the Tajik border guards opened fire. A shootout ensued. A few hours later, armed clashes also took place in the areas of Kak-Sai and Pasky-Aryk in the Batken Region. On Saturday, Kyrgyzstan’s border guards for the first time said there had been a fire attack against the Osh Region. All of the previous incidents occurred in the Batken Region.