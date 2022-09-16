Tajik border guards accuse Kyrgyzstan of attacking border areas

DUSHANBE, September 16. /TASS/. Kyrgyz border guards attacked a number of Tajik populated areas near the common border early on Friday, the press service of the Tajik Border Troops of the State Committee for National Security said.

"At approximately 04:50 [local time, 02:50 Moscow time] on September 16, servicemen of Kyrgyzstan’s Koktosh border post of the Batkent border guard unit used heavy weaponry to attack the ‘Dushanbe’ border post of the Republic of Tajikistan’s Isfara border unit, in breach of existing agreements," the committee said.

According to the report, almost 10 populated areas came under fire.

The press service of the Tajik Border Troops of the State Committee for National Security also said the fire continued on Friday morning, despite a ceasefire agreement reached at 06:30 local time (04:30 Moscow time).

The Tajikistan-Kyrgyzstan border is more than 980 kilometers long, with dozens of disputed sections remaining after the collapse of the Soviet Union. Up to date, more than 660 km between the two countries have been identified and agreed upon in the process of delimitation and demarcation. In some areas, disputes and conflicts arise from time to time between local residents of the border areas.