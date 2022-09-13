CSTO says mission led by Secretary General to be sent to Armenia

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. The Collective Security Treaty Organization’s (CSTO) Council decided at an extraordinary session held as a videoconference on Tuesday to send a mission headed by Secretary General to Armenia for estimating the situation due to escalation on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

"During the session of the Collective Security Council it was agreed to send a mission of the Collective Security Treaty Organization headed by CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas with participation of Chief of the CSTO Joint Staff Colonel General Anatoly Sidorov and representatives of CSTO member states to the Republic of Armenia for estimating the current situation, drafting an in-depth report to heads of states for the next session of the Collective Security Council (that is planned to be held in the autumn in Yerevan) about the situation in the region, and developing proposals on de-escalation of present tensions," the press service of the organization’s secretariat reported.

Moreover, it was decided at the meeting to set up a working group "consisting of the secretarial staff and members of the military of the joint staff for constant monitoring of the situation in the CSTO responsibility zone." In his turn, Russian President Vladimir Putin informed the members of the meeting about additional practical steps made by Moscow aimed at de-escalation of the present tensions on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the CSTO’s secretariat added.