LUGANSK, September 13. /TASS/. The allied forces of the People’s republics of Donetsk and Lugansk and Russia are engaged in trench combat near the city of Svyatogorsk in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the city is still under their control, an official in security forces of the Lugansk People's Republic told TASS on Monday.

"Trench combat is underway near Svyatogorsk, the city is under the control of the forces of the republics and Russia," the official said.

According to him, the allied forces destroyed several members of the Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group, which penetrated the outskirts of Svyatogorsk.

"An enemy sabotage and reconnaissance group penetrated the outskirts, attached a sign with the name of the authority on the first building that came across, took a selfie and fled. According to preliminary information, two members of this group were killed," he added.

Earlier, head of the Donetsk People’s Republic said that neither the republic’s forces nor the Ukrainian military were fully in control of Svyatogorsk. According to him, Polish mercenaries were spotted in that area.