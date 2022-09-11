Consultations on nuclear safety zone around ZNPP already started — IAEA chief

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. It is necessary to establish a nuclear safety and security protection zone around the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant as soon as possible, consultations on this matter have already begun, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi said on Sunday.

"I remain gravely concerned about the situation at the plant, which remains in danger as long as any shelling continues. To address this serious situation, consultations have begun on the urgent need to establish a nuclear safety and security protection zone at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP)," he was quoted as saying in an IAEA statement released on its website.

Located in the city of Energodar, the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant is controlled by Russian troops. Ukrainian troops have been regularly shelling the Zaporozhye NPP in recent time. After visiting the plant in Early September, Grossi said that the plant’s only operating power unit could be shut down due to disruption of offsite power supplies.

Vladimir Rogov, leader of the We Are Together with Russia movement, told TASS earlier on Sunday that the Zaporozhye NPP’s sixth power unit, the only operating one, was shut down in the small hours on Sunday due to the damage to high-voltage electricity transmission lines feeding electricity generated at the plant to the system.