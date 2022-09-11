Vucic says EU demands that Serbia choose between Russia, West

BELGRADE, September 11. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Saturday said leading EU countries are demanding that Serbia make a choice between Russia and the West.

He made the statement following talks with EU, German and French envoys.

According to the Serbian president, "major Western forces supported by the US and Turkey" said Europe must defend itself in the current standoff and that required everybody to pick their side.

"Which side of the curtain: where economy is vanishing and nonexistent or the side of success, which is where they are," the Serbian leader said, without disclosing how he answered.

Vucic earlier predicted that Europe would face power outages due to the global energy crisis. The president predicted that the gas price at the exchange during the coming winter could reach $6,000 per 1,000 cubic meters. He said that only timely purchases of Russian gas saved Serbia from disaster and power outages.

On May 29, Vucic said that during telephone talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin he agreed on the main clauses of a gas supply contract.