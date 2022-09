LONDOM, September 9. /TASS/. Britain’s King Charles III has held his first audience with Prime Minister Liz Truss at Buckingham Palace, No. 10 said in a statement on Friday.

The monarch arrived in London from Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where his mother - Queen Elizabeth II - passed away on Thursday at the age of 96.

On Tuesday, Truss was sworn into office by Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral. Truss became the 15th prime minister in the queen’s 70-year reign.