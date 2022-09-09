Mourning in UK to be lifted seven days after funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

LONDON, September 9. /TASS/. A period of national mourning over the passing of Queen Elizabeth II started on Friday and will continue until the seventh day following her funeral, according to a statement by Buckingham Palace.

"Following the death of Her Majesty The Queen, it is His Majesty The King's wish that a period of Royal Mourning be observed from now until seven days after The Queen’s Funeral," the statement reads. It is noted that the date of the funeral has not yet been set and the decision on the matter will be made "in due course."

According to the schedule of mourning events that was distributed earlier, the funeral was set approximately for the 10th day following the death of the monarch. Thus, the national mourning period should last until September 25-26.

It is expected that in the late afternoon on Friday, King Charles III will have a first audience with Prime Minister Liz Truss. The King should also meet with Earl Marshal Edward William Fitzalan-Howard, 18th Duke of Norfolk who is the chief master of ceremonies and the head of the College of Arms. He has been holding this hereditary office since 2002 and is responsible for organizing the upcoming funeral. It is possible that the date of the burial will be set at this meeting.

In London’s Hyde Park, at 13:00 (15:00 Moscow time), the Royal Horse Artillery will fire salutes with the number of rounds corresponding to the number of years lived by the Queen. The salutes will also be fired from the Tower of London. Around 18:00 (20:00 Moscow time) the first TV address by Charles III in his new capacity will be aired.

Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96 in Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday. She was the longest-ruling monarch in British history - her reign lasted 70 years and seven months. Her eldest son, 73-year-old Charles, became the new monarch, and he will officially reign under the title of His Majesty King Charles III.