UN chief saddened by Queen Elizabeth II’s death

UNITED NATIONS, September 8. /TASS/. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed his deep sadness over the death of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, saying she was a good friend of the United Nations.

"I extend my sincere condolences to her bereaved family, the Government and people of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the wider Commonwealth of Nations," Guterres said.

"Queen Elizabeth II was a good friend of the United Nations, and visited our New York Headquarters twice, more than fifty years apart. She was deeply committed to many charitable and environmental causes," he noted.

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 in Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday afternoon. Charles, Prince of Wales - the eldest son of late Queen Elizabeth II - has become the new king of the United Kingdom.