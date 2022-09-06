United States condemns terrorist act at Russian Embassy in Kabul — Special Representative

WASHINGTON, September 6. /TASS/. The United States condemns the terrorist act committed near the Russian Embassy in Kabul and extends condolences to families of victims, Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West tweeted.

"The United States condemns the terrorist attack that took place outside the Russian Embassy in Kabul earlier today, and I extend my deepest condolences to the families of the victims who were killed or hurt. This violence serves no purpose," West said.

The explosion occurred on Monday in the immediate vicinity of the entrance to the consular department of the Russian Embassy in Kabul, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said earlier. Two employees of the diplomatic mission died as a result of the explosion.