No shelling of Zaporozhye plant territory on Sunday - authorities

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. The situation in Energodar on Sunday is relatively calm, there is no shelling of the territory of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the military-civilian administration of the Zaporozhye Region, said on Sunday.

"The situation [in Energodar] is calm, in fact, today is one of the few relatively calm days. <...> There was no shelling, no incoming attacks, nothing flew into the [Zaporozhye] nuclear power plant either," he said on the air of the Komsomolskaya Pravda radio.