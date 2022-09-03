Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart discuss schedule of future meetings — MFA

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed in a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Saturday the schedule of future high-level and summit meetings, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The ministers synchronized their schedules of future high-level and summit meeting," the ministry said.

The Foreign Ministry added that at the meeting the two top diplomats touched upon "pressing issues of bilateral cooperation in follow-up to the agreements of the talks between the foreign ministers in Moscow on August 31, 2022."

"The ministers agreed to maintain close coordination on international and regional issues," the Russian Foreign Ministry stressed.