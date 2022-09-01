Over 4,000 Ukrainian servicemen received training abroad — General Staff

KIEV, September 1. /TASS/. Over 4,000 Ukrainian servicemen received training in 14 foreign states, says Alexey Gromov, deputy head of the Chief Directorate of operations of the Ukrainian General Staff.

"Over 4,000 Ukrainian servicemen underwent training with foreign weapons and vehicles in 14 partner states. Of this number, over 2,000 servicemen are artillery crews, as well as 500 air defense and multiple launch rocket systems specialists each," Gromov said, according to the General Staff Facebook (banned in Russia) page.

In addition, about 200 people received training on use and maintenance of anti-tank weapons; about 100 people were undergoing training on use and maintenance of radars.