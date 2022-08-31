UN’s Guterres not to attend Gorbachev’s funeral — spokesman

UNITED NATIONS, August 31. /TASS/. United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres will not attend the funeral of the first and only President of the USSR Mikhail Gorbachev, Guterres’ spokesman Stephane Dujarric said during a briefing Wednesday.

"No, he does not plan to," the spokesman said, answering a question.

Gorbachev occupied the top office for six years. He declared the new course almost immediately after his appointment as Communist Party Secretary General in 1985. Later, he headed the Supreme Soviet (Council) of the USSR. He proposed to establish the office of the president and to cancel the constitutional article regarding the leading role of the Communist Party. During that period, many languages of the world adopted Russian words "perestroika" and "glasnost." Gorbachev resigned on December 25, 1991, simultaneously with the dissolution of the Soviet Union.

The lying-in-state ceremony will take place in Moscow on September 3.