MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. European countries are helping the Kiev regime to prepare terrorist attacks in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Denis Pushilin, the region’s head, said suring a Solovyov Live TV broadcast on Wednesday.

According to him, one of the painful topics for the Ukrainian authorities is the future referendum on the DPR becoming part of Russia, and they are trying to prepare terrorist acts at polling stations. Just yesterday, Pushilin recalled, one such saboteurs was detained.

"What is remarkable is that he and similar terrorists, potential terrorists, they were trained in the Czech Republic. In other words, it is no secret that European countries help the Ukrainian regime in terrorism," Pushilin said.

The day before, the DPR Ministry of State Security informed that a Ukrainian citizen Yevgeny Karpenko turned to them and said that while he was working in the Czech Republic, he was recruited by the Ukrainian special services, after which he was trained by the Czech and Ukrainian instructors in fire and explosive ordnance training. He was instructed to carry out an act of terrorism at the time of the referendum on the republic's joining in the Russian Federation. The DPR authorities sent the Russian Foreign Ministry information about the Czech participation in the preparation of a terrorist act on the DPR territory on the day of the referendum.

The DPR authorities have repeatedly announced their intention to hold a referendum on becoming part of the Russian Federation. Its date has not yet been set. It was noted that it would be known after the end of hostilities in Donbass.