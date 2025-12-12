Russian companies set to implement new investment projects in Turkmenistan — Putin

ASHGABAT, December 12. /TASS/. Russian companies intend to implement new investment projects in Turkmenistan, President Vladimir Putin said speaking at the International Forum Peace and Trust in Ashgabat.

"In the first ten months of 2025 alone, trade turnover increased by 35%, a figure that already surpasses the total for the entire previous year. Russian companies are pursuing new investment projects in the Turkmen market, while cooperation in energy, transport and a number of other sectors is being strengthened, Putin said.

According to the Russian leader, the strategic partnership between Russia and Turkmenistan continues to develop successfully in a spirit of friendship and good neighborliness and serves as a shining example of how partnerships should be built in a modern multipolar world.

"With the active participation of Russia and Turkmenistan, large-scale multilateral economic initiatives are being implemented, including in the Caspian region and Central Asia. The construction of the North-South international transport corridor is underway, bilateral interregional contacts are progressing steadily, and exchanges in cultural, humanitarian, and educational spheres are growing," he said.

"Particularly noteworthy is the fact that more than 54,000 students from Turkmenistan are currently studying in Russia," the Russian leader said.

He also noted that Russia and Turkmenistan are involved in the integration processes of the Commonwealth of Independent States market. He recalled that Ashgabat will assume the CIS presidency in 2026.

"In this regard, I wish our Turkmen colleagues every success and would like to assure them that the Russian side will provide all necessary assistance," Putin said.

The Russian leader thanked the Turkmen leadership and President Serdar Berdimuhamedov personally for their warm welcome and hospitality.