White House reiterates `no place for violence’ in its comment on Russian journo’s murder

NEW YORK, August 24. /TASS/. There is no place for violence against anyone, the White House’s National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications John Kirby said on Tuesday, commenting on the assassination of Russian journalist Darya Dugina.

"There’s no place for this kind of violence against anyone," CNN quoted Kirby as saying on Tuesday.

The US official added that the White House did not have "any more information or data about this violence," CNN reported.

Journalist Darya Dugina, 29, was killed when an explosive device went off in a car that she was driving on a highway near the village of Bolshiye Vyazyomy, in the Moscow Region, late on August 20. On August 22, the Federal Security Service, the FSB, told TASS that Dugina’s murder had been solved. According to the federal agency, it had been masterminded by the Ukrainian secret services and carried out by Ukrainian national Natalia Vovk, who fled to Estonia following the killing.