Ship with corn leaves Chernomorsk, four empty vessels to head off to Ukraine — Turkey

ANKARA, August 18. /TASS/. A bulk carrier loaded with corn departed from the Ukrainian port of Chernomorsk on Thursday morning, the Turkish Defense Ministry reported.

"The Liberia-flagged I Maria bulk carrier with corn has left the port of Chernomorsk. Four empty vessels will head off to Ukraine collect grain later today," the ministry said in a Twitter post.

Ukraine has been exporting its agricultural products through a humanitarian corridor under the monitoring of the Joint Coordination Center (JCC) in Istanbul.

JCC officials inspect every vessel at the entrance to the Bosporus as well as all bulk carriers heading off to Ukraine.