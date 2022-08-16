Members of Azov Civil Corps plotting acts of sabotage detained in Kherson

KHERSON, August 16. /TASS/. The members of the Azov Civil Corps, the organization created at the Azov nationalist battalion (outlawed in Russia) have been apprehended in Kherson, one of the detainees told reporters on Tuesday.

According to Vadim Kravchenko who headed the organization’s local cell, its members planned acts of sabotage in the city, gathered and transmitted information about Russian servicemen and planned attacks on local officials.

"In the beginning of the special military operation, I thought that [the Ukrainian army] would blow up bridges, and we would remain in Kherson without problems. Yet in two days the city was taken by Russian troops. I had guys with combat experience with me, <...> I had connections with the Security Service of Ukraine, with the main directorate of intelligence," he said.

The perpetrator noted that within the framework of subversive activities they gathered data on the location of Russian troops in Kherson and handed it over to the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry. Additionally, on Kiev’s orders, they established surveillance of local officials who cooperated with Russia. According to him, it was necessary in order to plot their assassinations. The cell also planned terror attacks on a registry office and a print shop which produces applications for Russian citizenship.