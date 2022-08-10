One person was killed, two wounded in shelling of Donetsk brewery – ministry

DONETSK, August 11. /TASS/. More than 30 people were on the territory of the brewery in Donetsk during the shelling by the armed forces of Ukraine on Wednesday, and one of them was killed, the Emergency Situations Ministry of the Donetsk People’s Republic said.

"There were 32 people on the territory of the plant at the time of the incident. According to preliminary information, 1 person was killed and 2 were injured," the ministry said on Telegram on Thursday. The statement said the fire that erupted at the brewery is covering 600 square meters.

The shelling caused an ammonia leak. The area of exposure to ammonia is two kilometers. A sharp smell of ammonia has spread across Donetsk, according to a TASS reporter. Inhaling of that toxic substance can cause poisoning.

The Emergency Situations Ministry is warning the residents to take measures to make their apartments and houses more air-tight and breathe through gauze and cotton masks soaked in 5-percent solution of citric or acetic acid.