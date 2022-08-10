Collective west replicates Ukrainian scenario regarding Taiwan — China’s ambassador

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. The collective West is replicating the Ukrainian scenario in relation to Taiwan, China’s ambassador to Russia, Zhang Hanhui, told TASS in a special interview.

"The collective West has replicated the Ukrainian scenario in relation to Taiwan. The United States goes to great lengths to create chaos in the world in order to retain its hegemonistic position," Zhang stressed.

He recalled that the United States "provoked five rounds of NATO’s expansion to the East, staged a color revolution in Ukraine and drove Russia into a corner in the field of security, which ultimately resulted in the Ukrainian crisis."

"Similarly, the United States is using Taiwan as a card, employing a whole set of tools tested on the Ukrainian track in relation to the Taiwan issue, indulging in muscle flexing on China’s doorstep, and creating various anti-Chinese groups. Now it has openly crossed all Taiwan-related red lines," he said.